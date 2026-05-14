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Do Wall Street Analysts Like CME Group Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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CME Group Inc Chicago office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
CME Group Inc Chicago office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $107.7 billion, CME Group Inc. (CME) is a global derivatives marketplace that operates contract markets for trading futures and options across asset classes such as interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agriculture, energy, and metals. The company also provides clearing and market data services to a broad range of clients, including financial institutions, corporations, governments, and individual investors worldwide.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CME stock has climbed 12% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 27.1%. In addition, shares of the company are up 9.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.4% gain. 

Looking closer, CME stock has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLFmarginal return over the past 52 weeks.

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Shares of CME Group recovered marginally on Apr. 22 after the company reported record Q1 2026 results, with revenue rising 14% year-over-year to $1.9 billion and adjusted EPS increasing 20% to $3.36. Investor sentiment was further supported by record quarterly average daily volume of 36.2 million contracts, up 22%, alongside strong international trading growth, with non-U.S. ADV climbed 30%, including APAC up 33% and EMEA up 29%. 

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect CME’s adjusted EPS to grow 9.5% year-over-year to $12.26. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

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On Apr. 23, Barclays lowered its price target for CME Group to $316 while maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating.

The mean price target of $309.33 represents a premium of 3.8% to CME's current levels. The Street-high price target of $353 implies a potential upside of 18.4% from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.32 +0.33 +0.65%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,497.19 +52.94 +0.71%
S&P 500 Index
CME 298.12 +0.99 +0.33%
CME Group

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