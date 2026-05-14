Why Bank of America Is Betting Big on ASML Stock as Trump-Xi Meet

Wall Street’s attention has been firmly locked on President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s highly anticipated two-day summit, which began May 14 in Beijing. Trump’s second visit to China comes at a critical moment, with tariffs, rare-earth supplies, artificial intelligence (AI), Taiwan, and the U.S.-Iran war all expected to dominate the discussions. The meeting arrives as global markets remain highly sensitive to U.S.-China trade policy following years of escalating restrictions on technology, semiconductors, and supply chains.

Analysts and strategists say investors should closely watch companies tied to agricultural exports, aerospace, and chipmaking, as even modest trade agreements between the two economic superpowers could move markets. Semiconductor stocks, in particular, are expected to remain extremely sensitive to any indication that the Trump-Xi summit could lead to a thaw in export restrictions, especially for companies linked to China’s chip manufacturing ambitions.

In fact, analysts at Bank of America said the summit could emerge as a positive catalyst for ASML Holdings N.V. (ASML) if the two nations strike a compromise involving semiconductor equipment export controls and rare earth supplies. “Both parties have enough at stake to deliver a mutually positive outcome,” Bank of America analyst Didier Scemama said earlier this year. “A relaxation of export controls could lead to higher forecasts.” That backdrop puts ASML squarely in the spotlight.

The Dutch semiconductor equipment giant sits at the heart of the global chip industry because its advanced lithography machines are essential for manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors, technology that China desperately needs to advance its chip ambitions. While markets are not expecting a major breakthrough from the summit, even a subtle shift in tone around tech access, licensing flexibility, or enforcement intensity could materially impact ASML’s strategically important China business. Keeping that in mind, here’s a closer look at ASML stock.

About ASML Stock

ASML is one of the most important companies powering the global semiconductor industry, even though its name is far less recognizable than chip giants like Nvidia (NVDA) or Intel (INTC). Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Veldhoven, the Dutch multinational specializes in advanced lithography systems, the highly sophisticated machines used to print microscopic circuit patterns onto semiconductor chips.

ASML’s technology is considered indispensable because its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines are essential for producing the world’s most advanced semiconductors, powering everything from AI and cloud computing to smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), and defense systems. In many ways, ASML sits at the very foundation of the modern digital economy.

What makes the company especially unique is that there is effectively no true competitor capable of matching its EUV technology at scale, giving ASML an extraordinary strategic position in the global chip supply chain. Its machines are used by the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, including Taiwan Semiconductors ADR (TSM), Samsung, and Intel.

As one of the most important companies in the global semiconductor ecosystem, ASML shares staged a remarkable performance, driven by relentless demand for advanced chipmaking technology, especially amid the ongoing AI boom. Currently valued at a market capitalization of $622 billion, shares of the semiconductor giant have soared a stunning 107% over the past year, massively outshining the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 26.96% gain during the same period.

The momentum has remained exceptionally strong in 2026, with ASML shares climbing another 48.88%, far ahead of the broader market’s 9.46% advance. Investor optimism recently pushed the stock to a record high of $1,602.60 on May 13, with shares now sitting at a marginal 0.42% below that peak.

ASML’s Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ASML Holdings delivered a strong fiscal first-quarter 2026 report on April 15, further reinforcing its critical position in the global semiconductor industry. The company generated total net sales of 8.8 billion euros, up 13.3% year-over-year (YOY) and comfortably within its guided range. Gross margin came in at an impressive 53%, landing at the high end of expectations thanks to a favorable product mix and improved operational efficiencies, while also improving from the prior quarter’s 52.2%. Profitability remained equally impressive.

ASML reported net income of 2.8 billion euros, rising from 2.4 billion euros in the year-ago quarter. On a per-share basis, earnings climbed 19.2% YOY to 7.15 euros. Although sales of new lithography systems dipped slightly to 67 units compared to the previous quarter, the company continued to see strong momentum in its Installed Base Management business, which includes services and field upgrades, with revenue rising to 2.5 billion euros from 2.1 billion euros sequentially. The growth highlights rising customer demand to maximize the performance and productivity of existing chipmaking equipment.

One of the biggest themes driving the quarter was the continued boom in artificial intelligence infrastructure spending. CEO Christophe Fouquet said demand for advanced chips is currently outpacing supply, prompting customers to accelerate capacity expansion plans. That surge in AI-driven investment translated into exceptionally strong order intake during the quarter, strengthening the view that ASML remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the generative AI wave.

Looking ahead, the company struck an optimistic tone by raising its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to between 36 billion euros and 40 billion euros. For the second quarter specifically, ASML expects total net sales between 8.4 billion euros and 9 billion euros, with gross margin projected to remain healthy between 51% and 52%. The guidance reflects management’s confidence in the continued adoption of EUV lithography technology across both logic and memory chip markets.

ASML reaffirmed its commitment to shareholder returns. The company proposed a final dividend that would bring its total 2025 dividend to 7.50 euros per share, marking a 17% increase from the prior year. In addition, ASML repurchased around 1.1 billion euros worth of shares during the first quarter under its 2026–2028 buyback program.

What Do Analysts Think About ASML Stock?

Overall, Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish on ASML, with the stock carrying a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Among the 28 analysts covering the semiconductor giant, 22 rate it a “Strong Buy,” two recommend “Moderate Buy,” and only four remain on the sidelines with “Hold” ratings.

And analysts see further upside ahead. The average price target of $1,694.78 implies potential gains of 6.12% from current levels, while the Street-high target of $2,019 suggests ASML stock could rally as much as 26.4% from here.