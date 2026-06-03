This Trade for Adobe Systems Profits if the Stock Stays Above $220

OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock

The price of Adobe Systems (ADBE) stock has under pressure in 2026 with the stock down 25% year-to-date and the company is due to report earnings on June 11th after the market close.

To take advantage of the volatility skew around earnings, I like to use a strategy called a diagonal put spread.

This option strategy is an advanced strategy because it utilizes options over different expiration periods and different strike prices.

The strategy involves selling an out-of-the-money put for a near term expiry and then buying a put for around the same price using a later expiry.

The idea with the trade is that the stock might fall a little bit more, but should stay above the short strike price.

Let’s look at an example using Adobe Systems.

Adobe Systems Diagonal Put Spread Example

The trade I’m looking at is selling a June 12th put with a strike price of $235 and buying a June 18th put with a strike price of $230.

As of yesterday’s close, the June 12th put could be sold for around $4.00 and the June 18th put could be bought for $3.80.

The net premium received for the trade would be $20 and that is the worst case scenario on the upside – a $20 gain.

The risk on the trade is on the downside with a potential maximum loss of $980. This is calculated by taking the difference in the spread (10) multiplied by 100 and subtracting the option premium (20).

The maximum potential gain is around $660, which would occur if ADBE closes right at $235 on June 12th.

The trade will profit as long as ADBE is above $221 at expiration.

Aiming for a return of around 10-15% makes sense and I would set a similar stop loss.

The worst-case scenario is a sharp drop in ADBE stock early in the trade. For this reason, if the stock drops below $235 in the next few days, I would also consider closing the trade early to minimize losses.

The initial trade set up has a delta of 2 meaning the position is roughly equivalent to owning 2 shares of ADBE stock. Note that this delta number can change significantly as the stock starts to move.

Below is the payoff graph with the blue line representing the profit or loss at expiration and the purple line being the trade as of today.

This is how the trade could look the day before earnings.

So, provided ADBE stock stays above $220 in the week, the trade should be ok. As the trade requires the stock to not drop too much, this would not be an appropriate strategy for bearish traders.

Adobe Systems Company Details

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 24% Sell with a Weakest short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Adobe Inc. is one of the largest software companies in the world. Adobe picks up licensing fees from customers, which form the bulk of its revenue.

The company also offers technical support and education, which account for the balance.

The company operates through three segments. The Digital Media solutions segment enables small businesses and enterprises to create highly compelling content, deliver it across diverse media through smartphones, tablets, e-readers, and other devices, and then optimize it through systematic targeting and measurement.

Within Digital Media, the two major components of revenue are the Creative family of products and Document Services products.

The target customers are traditional content creators, web application developers, digital media professionals and user interface designers/developers, writers, videographers and photographers.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.