Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Sherwin-Williams Company Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Cleveland, Ohio-based The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. The company has a market cap of $76.8 billion and operates through Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group segments.
SHW shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year, declining 14% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) 26.5% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has fallen 5.5%, lagging behind the SPX’s 8.8% rise as well.
Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) has risen 20.9% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, XLB surged 14.8% and has also rallied the stock.
On Apr. 28, SHW stock declined 3.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $5.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.35, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $11.90 per share.
For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect SHW’s EPS to rise 2.7% to $11.74 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing it once.
Among the 25 analysts covering SHW stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 10 “Holds.”
The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.
On May 8, Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich reiterated a “Buy” rating for SHW stock and raised its price target from $390 to $400.
SHW’s mean price target of $382.10 indicates a premium of 24.7% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $420 suggests a robust 37.1% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.