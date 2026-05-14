Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Sherwin-Williams Company Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Cleveland, Ohio-based The Sherwin-Williams Company ( SHW ) engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. The company has a market cap of $76.8 billion and operates through Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group segments.

SHW shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year, declining 14% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 26.5% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has fallen 5.5%, lagging behind the SPX’s 8.8% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLB ) has risen 20.9% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, XLB surged 14.8% and has also rallied the stock.

On Apr. 28, SHW stock declined 3.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $5.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.35, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $11.90 per share.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect SHW’s EPS to rise 2.7% to $11.74 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing it once.

Among the 25 analysts covering SHW stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 10 “Holds.”

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On May 8, Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich reiterated a “Buy” rating for SHW stock and raised its price target from $390 to $400.

SHW’s mean price target of $382.10 indicates a premium of 24.7% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $420 suggests a robust 37.1% upside potential from current price levels.