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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Ball Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ball Corp_ canning by- Keith Homan via Shutterstock
Ball Corp_ canning by- Keith Homan via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $15.3 billion, Ball Corporation (BALL) is a global packaging company best known for manufacturing sustainable aluminum cans and containers used in beverages, personal care, and household products. The company is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, and operates more than 70 manufacturing facilities worldwide. 

The packaging giant has struggled to keep up with the broader market over the past year. Ball stock has surged 6.9% over the past 52 weeks and 6.6% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX26.5% gains over the past year and 8.8% returns on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, Ball has also underperformed the sector-focused Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY10.3% gains over the past year. 

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On May 5, Ball reported a strong Q1 2026, with revenue rising 16.3% year over year to $3.6 billion and comparable EPS climbing 22.1% to $0.94, both ahead of expectations. Growth was driven by solid global beverage can demand, particularly in North America and Europe, alongside improved pricing and operational efficiencies. 

Management reaffirmed its full-year outlook, projecting more than 10% EPS growth, over $900 million in free cash flow, and continued shareholder returns through aggressive share repurchases. Its shares popped 3.3% in the next trading session. 

For FY2026, ending in December, analysts expect Ball to deliver an adjusted EPS of $3.99, up 11.8% year-over-year. Moreover, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the Ball stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.” 

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This configuration is bullish than two months ago when the stock had eight “Strong Buy” suggestions. 

On May 6, analyst Joshua Spector at UBS maintained a “Neutral” rating on Ball, while lowering the price target to $64 from $66. 

Ball’s mean price target of $71.38 represents a 26.4% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $77 suggests a 36.4% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BALL 56.45 -1.12 -1.95%
Ball Corporation
XLY 118.72 +0.43 +0.36%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,444.25 +43.29 +0.58%
S&P 500 Index

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