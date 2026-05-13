Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Posts Modest Correction on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

The wheat complex followed Tuesday’s limit gains with the three exchanges lower on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures closed with contracts steady to 3 ½ cents lower. KC HRW futures were down 4 ¾ to 7 ¾ cents at the close. MPLS spring wheat was down 4 to 4 ¼ cents across most contracts.

The first day (northern KS) of the Kansas Wheat Quality Tour showed an average of 38.3 bpa yield, the lowest day 1 total for the tour since 2023 and below the 50.5 bpa last year. Day 2 is in the Central and southwest part of the state.   

USDA’s Export Sales report will be out on Thursday morning with analysts looking for 2025/26 sales in a range of 50,000-150,000 MT. Sales for new crop are seen in a range of 100,000 MT to 350,00 MT.

French soft wheat exports are estimated to total 7.75 MMT within the EU and 7.25 MMT outside the EU according to France ArgiMer, with combined exports up 0.2 MMT, from the April estimate. Ending stocks are seen down 0.03 at 3.28 MMT. The Rosario Grains Exchanges projects the 2026/27 Argentina wheat crop at 18-19 MMT, a sharp decline from 29.5 MMT in the year prior. 

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.75 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.88 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.24 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.36, down 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.20 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.41 3/4, down 4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 721-6 -3-0 -0.41%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 714-0s -6-4 -0.90%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 7.1100s -0.0425 -0.59%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 665-0s unch unch
Wheat
ZWN26 676-0 +0-4 +0.07%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 1
Dear Future Cerebras (CBRS) Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 14
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Gain as Tech Stocks Rebound, U.S. PPI Data and Trump-Xi Summit in Focus
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Palantir Shows Huge Unusual Call Options Buying - PLTR Could Be Cheap Here
Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Lululemon Stock Just Hit Another 52-Week Low. History Tells Us It Could Lose Another $25 from Here.
Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock 5
The VIX Butterfly Playbook for Volatility Spikes
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.