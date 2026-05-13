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Soybeans Trading with Wednesday Gains Ahead of Trump/Xi Visit

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock
Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are posting with 4 to 7 cent gains across most contracts on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 6 1/4 cents at $11.67. Soymeal futures are up $6.10 to $8.10, with Soy Oil futures 48 points lower in the July contract. 

President Trump landed in Beijing this morning as he is expected to meet with China’s President Xi over the next couple days, with trade likely at the top of the lists for topics of conversation. They are expected to meet 10 AM local time, or 9:00 pm CDT this evening. 

USDA’s WASDE report from Tuesday showed old crop US carryout down 10 mbu to 340 mbu. New crop data came in below the 366 trade estimate with the US ending stocks tally at 310 mbu. 

The weekly Export Sales report will be out on Thursday, as analysts are looking for 2025/26 sales at 100,000 to 500,000 MT, with new crop business in a range of 0-100,000 MT. Soybean meal is seen at 150,000-500,000 MT, with bean oil between net reductions of 2,000 to net sale of 12,000 MT. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $12.32 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.67, up 6 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $12.27 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  are at $12.07, up 5 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.50 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.6392 +0.0314 +0.27%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 74.32s -1.04 -1.38%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 338.5s +10.1 +3.08%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.4114 +0.0274 +0.24%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1207-6s +2-6 +0.23%
Soybean
ZSK26 1215-2s +1-6 +0.14%
Soybean
ZSN26 1229-0s +2-2 +0.18%
Soybean

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