Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Stryker Stock?

Portage, Michigan-based Stryker Corporation (SYK) operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets specialty surgical and medical products. Valued at $139.1 billion by market cap, the company's products include implants, surgical, neurologic, ear, nose and throat and interventional pain equipment, endoscopic, surgical navigation, digital imaging systems, as well as patient handling and emergency medical equipment.

Shares of this Medtech giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. SYK has declined 6.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.4%. However, in 2026, SYK’s stock rose 3.5%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, SYK’s outperformance is apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 8.6% over the past year. Moreover, SYK’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 5.7% losses over the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, SYK shares closed down by 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.47 beat Wall Street expectations of $4.40. The company’s revenue was $7.2 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $7.1 billion. SYK expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $14.90 to $15.10.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect SYK’s EPS to grow 9.4% to $14.91 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 27 analysts covering SYK stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating, consisting of 18 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 2, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Patrick Wood maintained a “Buy” rating on SYK with a price target of $445, implying a potential upside of 22.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $429.96 represents an 18.2% premium to SYK’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $469 suggests an upside potential of 29%.