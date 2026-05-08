Ross Stores Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Dublin, California-based Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ) operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. Valued at a market capitalization of $72.3 billion , the company offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions products.

ROST shares have rallied the broader market over the past year, grown 57% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 30.3% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 24.6%, outperforming the SPX’s 7.2% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLY ) has risen 20.4% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLY has grown marginally and lagged behind the stock.

On Mar. 4, ROST shares grew 8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s total sales grew nearly 12% year-over-year to $6.6 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates , driven by a robust 9% growth in its comparable store sales. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2, also coming on top of Wall Street estimates.

For the current year, which ends in January 2027, analysts expect ROST’s EPS to rise 10.7% to $7.32 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in all of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering ROST stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy. ” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.”

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Mar. 4, Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an “Outperform” rating for ROST and raised its price target from $235 to $245.

ROST’s mean price target of $236.20 indicates a premium of 5.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $290 suggests a robust 29.2% upside potential from current price levels.