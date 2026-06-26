Here's What to Expect From GE Aerospace's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $387.5 billion , GE Aerospace ( GE ) is a global aerospace company that designs and manufactures commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power systems, and aviation technologies. It operates through its Commercial Engines & Services and Defense & Propulsion Technologies segments, serving customers across the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

The Evendale, Ohio-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 16. Prior to the event, analysts anticipate GE to report an adjusted EPS of $1.86 , a 12.1% growth from $1.66 in the same quarter last year. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the engine maker to report adjusted EPS of $7.48, up 17.4% from $6.37 in fiscal 2025 .

GE Aerospace's shares have jumped 47.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.8% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 26.3% increase over the same period.

Shares of GE Aerospace fell 5.6% on Apr. 21 after the company warned of a tougher operating environment driven by elevated oil prices, fuel supply constraints, and slower global economic growth, while also lowering its forecast for flight departures growth to flat to low-single digits from an earlier mid-single-digit expectation. Investors were concerned that airlines could scale back maintenance work, delay engine shipments, and reduce spending if conditions weaken, even though GE maintained its 2026 adjusted profit outlook of $7.10 per share to $7.40 per share.

The decline came despite GE reporting strong Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.86, beating analysts’ estimates, as markets focused more on the cautious outlook and risks tied to the aviation sector.

Analysts' consensus rating on GE stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 17 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," two "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

As of writing, the stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $353.73.