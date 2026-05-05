Do Wall Street Analysts Like TJX Companies Stock?

Framingham, Massachusetts-based The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is a global off-price retailer that sells branded apparel and home goods at significant discounts. Its business model is built on opportunistic buying, sourcing excess inventory, overruns, and end-of-season merchandise from suppliers and offering them at prices typically 20–60% below traditional retail prices. With a market cap of approximately $173.6 billion, TJX Companies operates through Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International segments.

Shares of the fashion retail giant have gained 19.7% over the past 52 weeks and marginally in 2026, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 26.6% rally over the past year and 5.2% return on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, TJX has outperformed the sector-focused State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 16.9% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 1.4% dip this year.

TJX Companies has delivered steady performance over the past year, but it hasn’t kept pace with the strong rally in high-growth sectors like technology and AI, which have driven much of the market’s upside. Additionally, TJX’s defensive, value-oriented profile works against it in bullish environments. When investors favor growth and risk-on assets, capital tends to rotate away from stable retail names like TJX. The company also faces margin pressures from freight, wages, and sourcing costs, as well as a limited e-commerce presence, which can make it appear less competitive than omnichannel peers.

For the full fiscal 2027, ending in January, analysts expect TJX to deliver an EPS of $5.06, up 7% year-over-year. Moreover, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the TJX stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more optimistic than three months ago, when 17 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Feb. 26, Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised the price target on TJX Companies to $183 from $172, while reiterating an “Overweight” rating. The upward revision reflects continued confidence in the company’s operating momentum and outlook.

TJX’s mean price target of $174.78 suggests a 13% upside potential. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $193 represents a notable 24.8% premium to current price levels.