Soybeans Show Early Monday Strength

Soybeans are trading with 1 to 3 cent gains so far on Monday morning. Futures closed Friday with contracts steady to 4 cents higher, as May settled the week with a 3 ½ cent loss and November down ¾ cent. Open interest was down 16,336 contracts, as 31,411 contracts were exiting May and July was up 12,335 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 4 3/4 cents at $11.02. Soymeal futures were up 40 cents to $3.70 in most front months, as May was $7.50 lower for the week. Soy Oil futures were up 19 to 93 points led by the deferred contracts, as May was up 375 points on since last Friday.

Weekly CFTC data via the Commitment of Traders report indicated managed money adding 17,733 contracts to their net long position as of 4/21. That net long stood at 192,884 contracts on Tuesday in bean futures and options. Soybean oil pushed their net long to a record 165,444 contracts.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday has total soybean commitments at 38.52 MMT, an 18% decline from the same week last year. That was also 92% of the USDA export number and 4 percentage points behind the 5-year average.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.63 3/4, up 4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.02, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.78 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.55 3/4, up 3/4 cent, currently up 3 cents

New Crop Cash was $10.94 3/4, up 3/4 cent,