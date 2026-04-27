Here's What to Expect From Costco Wholesale’s Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $448.6 billion, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a global warehouse club retailer known for its membership-based model, low prices, and high-volume bulk sales. Headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, Costco operates hundreds of large-format warehouses across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The value-centric retail powerhouse is scheduled to release its Q3 2026 results shortly. Ahead of the event, analysts project an EPS of $4.88 for the quarter, reflecting 14% growth from $4.28 a year earlier. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

Moreover, analysts expect its FY2026 EPS to rise 12.9% to $20.31 from $17.99 in fiscal 2025. Looking ahead, its EPS is likely to rise 10.1% annually to $22.36 in FY2027.

Shares of Costco Wholesale have soared 3.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.6% return. However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 2.7% decrease over the same period.

Costco Wholesale edged 1% higher on Apr. 15 after announcing a dividend increase, raising its quarterly payout from $1.30 to $1.47 per share ($5.88 annualized). The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2026, to shareholders on record as of May 1, signaling continued confidence in the company’s steady cash generation and capital return strategy.

Analysts' consensus view on COST stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 34 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend "Strong Buy," three suggest "Moderate Buy," 11 advise "Hold," and the remaining analyst says a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $1,088.77 implies an upswing potential of 7.7% from the current market prices.