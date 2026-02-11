Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Humana Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Humana Inc. (HUM), headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, provides medical and specialty insurance products. With a market cap of $22.8 billion, the company offers coordinated health care through health maintenance organizations, point-of-service plans, and administrative services products.

Shares of medicare giant have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past year. HUM has declined 32.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.4%. In 2026, HUM stock is down 29.2%, compared to the SPX’s 1.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, HUM’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF). The exchange-traded fund has fallen about 14.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 7% dip on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

Today, on Feb. 11, HUM reported its Q4 results. Its adjusted loss of $3.96 per share beat Wall Street expectations of $4.01 per share. The company’s adjusted revenue was $32.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $31.9 billion. HUM expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $9.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect HUM’s EPS to grow 5.3% to $17.07 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 27 analysts covering HUM stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 15 “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bearish than a month ago, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating, consisting two analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 2, Morgan Stanley (MS) downgraded HUM to an “Underweight” rating with a price target of $174.

The mean price target of $279.91 represents a 54.4% premium to HUM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $344 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 89.7%.