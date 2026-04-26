What to Expect From Dell Technologies’ Q1 2027 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $113.5 billion, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a global technology company that provides a broad range of IT infrastructure, personal computing, and enterprise solutions. Headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Dell is best known for its PCs and laptops, but a significant portion of its business is focused on enterprise hardware, storage, and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The tech star is set to release its fiscal Q1 2027 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast DELL to post an EPS of $2.99, a growth of nearly 112.1% from $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2027, analysts predict Dell Technologies to report EPS of $11.90, a surge of 28.7% from $9.25 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is likely to rise 12.4% annually to $13.37 in FY2028.

Shares of Dell Technologies have soared 128.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.6% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) 56% return over the same period.

Shares of Dell Technologies gained 3.1% on Apr. 24 after analysts at Melius Research and Citigroup raised their price targets, highlighting strong and growing demand for the company’s AI-focused servers as a key driver of upside.

Analysts' consensus view on DELL stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend a "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buy," six "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." While the stock currently trades above its average analyst price target of $182.09, the Street-high price target of $240 suggests a potential upside of 11.1% from current levels.