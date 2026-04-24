Soybeans Holding Steady on Friday

Soybeans are trading with front months up 2 to 3 cents, as deferred contracts are showing fractional losses. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 2 1/2 cents at $11.00 3/4. Soymeal futures are $1.50 to $2.60, with Soy Oil futures up 25 to 35 points.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday has total soybean commitments at 38.52 MMT, an 18% decline from the same week last year. That was also 92% of the USDA export number and 4 percentage points behind the 5-year average.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.61 3/4, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.00 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.77, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.54 1/4, down 3/4 cent,