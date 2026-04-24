What to Expect From Williams-Sonoma's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $22.9 billion , Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ) is an omni-channel specialty retailer offering a wide range of high-quality home products, including cookware, furniture, décor, lighting, and personalized gifts. It operates multiple well-known brands such as Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Rejuvenation through e-commerce platforms, catalogs, and retail stores.

The San Francisco, California-based company is set to announce its Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to report an EPS of $1.79 , a 3.2% decrease from $1.85 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the seller of cookware and home furnishings to report an EPS of $9.19, a nearly 4% rise from $8.84 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 10.6% year-over-year to $10.16 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned 26.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.1% gain . Nevertheless, the stock has outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 21.9% increase over the period.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma rose 1.1% on Mar. 18 after the company beat profit expectations, reporting Q4 2025 EPS of $3.04, which topped analyst estimates , along with stronger-than-expected margins (operating margin 20.3% and gross margin 46.9%) and comparable sales growth of 3.2%. Investor sentiment was further supported by a 15% dividend increase to $0.76 per share.

The modest gain reflected a balance between these positives and weaker points, including a 4.1% revenue decline to $2.36 billion and a drop in net income to $368 million.