What to Expect From Williams-Sonoma's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $22.9 billion, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) is an omni-channel specialty retailer offering a wide range of high-quality home products, including cookware, furniture, décor, lighting, and personalized gifts. It operates multiple well-known brands such as Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Rejuvenation through e-commerce platforms, catalogs, and retail stores.
The San Francisco, California-based company is set to announce its Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to report an EPS of $1.79, a 3.2% decrease from $1.85 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the seller of cookware and home furnishings to report an EPS of $9.19, a nearly 4% rise from $8.84 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 10.6% year-over-year to $10.16 in fiscal 2027.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned 26.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.1% gain. Nevertheless, the stock has outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY) 21.9% increase over the period.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma rose 1.1% on Mar. 18 after the company beat profit expectations, reporting Q4 2025 EPS of $3.04, which topped analyst estimates, along with stronger-than-expected margins (operating margin 20.3% and gross margin 46.9%) and comparable sales growth of 3.2%. Investor sentiment was further supported by a 15% dividend increase to $0.76 per share.
The modest gain reflected a balance between these positives and weaker points, including a 4.1% revenue decline to $2.36 billion and a drop in net income to $368 million.
Analysts' consensus view on WSM stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," and 12 indicate “Hold.” The average analyst price target is $212.11, suggesting a potential upside of 10.8% from current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.