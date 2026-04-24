Soybeans Holding Firm in Early Friday Trade

Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans are trading with contracts fractionally mixed. Futures saw weakness for much of the Thursday session, with contracts down 1 to 4 ¾ cents. Open interest suggested some long liquidation, down 18,694 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 4 cents at $10.97 1/4. Soymeal futures were mixed, with contracts 20 cents higher to 80 cents lower. Soy Oil futures reverted from midday losses to close mostly 5 to 34 points higher, as May was down 2 points.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday showed 364,633 MT of old crop bean sales in the week of April 16, a 4-week high and 72.64% above the same week last year. Egypt was the top buyer of 93,600 MT, with 78,700 MT sold to Japan. Sales for 2025/26 were just 5,000 MT, all to Malaysia.

Meal sales were tallied at 162,339 MT, which was on the lower side of the expected 150,000 to 500,000 MT. Bean oil sales were tallied at 1,526 MT, which was within the estimated net reductions of 10,000 MT to sales of 14,000 MT.

International Grains Council data indicated world soybean production down 1 MMT for 2026/27, with use up 2 MMT and ending stocks estimated at 79 MMT, down 4 MMT.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.59 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $10.97 1/4, down 4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.74 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.55, down 1 cent, currently down 1/2 cent

New Crop Cash was $10.93 1/1, down 1 cent,