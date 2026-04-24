Nordson's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corporation (NDSN) engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Valued at $15.6 billion by market cap, the company's products include customized electronic controls for the precise application and curing of materials to meet customers' requirements. The precision technology company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NDSN to report a profit of $2.79 per share on a diluted basis, up 15.3% from $2.42 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect NDSN to report EPS of $11.41, up 11.4% from $10.24 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.9% year over year to $12.20 in fiscal 2027.

NDSN stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 32.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 53.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 37.9% gains over the same time frame.

NDSN's outperformance was driven by strong demand in its Advanced Technology Solutions segment, particularly in semiconductors and electronics, with about 20% growth. The Asia-Pacific region and applications like advanced chip packaging fueled this growth. Management expects continued momentum in these areas, alongside stabilizing medical and industrial segments, supported by a growing backlog and broad order entry.

On Feb. 18, NDSN shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.37 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.36. The company’s revenue was $669.5 million, topping Wall Street forecasts of $650.8 million. NDSN expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $11 to $11.60, and revenue ranging from $2.9 billion to $3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NDSN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of nine analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” NDSN’s average analyst price target is $312.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.2% from the current levels.