What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Nordson Stock?

Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corporation (NDSN) engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Valued at $16.2 billion by market cap, the company's products include customized electronic controls for the precise application and curing of materials to meet customers' requirements.

Shares of this precision technology company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. NDSN has gained 32.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13%. In 2026, NDSN stock is up 20.7%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, NDSN’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 28.6% over the past year. Moreover, NDSN’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 14.3% gains over the same time frame.

NDSN's outperformance was driven by strong demand in its Advanced Technology Solutions segment, particularly in semiconductors and electronics, with about 20% growth. The Asia-Pacific region and applications like advanced chip packaging fueled this growth. Management expects continued momentum in these areas, alongside stabilizing medical and industrial segments, supported by a growing backlog and broad order entry.

On Feb. 18, NDSN shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.37 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.36. The company’s revenue was $669.5 million, topping Wall Street forecasts of $650.8 million. NDSN expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $11 to $11.60, and revenue ranging from $2.9 billion to $3 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in October, analysts expect NDSN’s EPS to grow 9.5% to $11.21 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 11 analysts covering NDSN stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, and five “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with five analysts recommending a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 20, Baird kept a “Neutral” rating on NDSN and raised the price target to $314, implying a potential upside of 8.2% from current levels.

While NDSN currently trades above its mean price target of $281.44, the Street-high price target of $295 suggests an upside potential of 1.7%.