What to Expect From Applied Materials' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Santa Clara, California-based Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT ) provides materials engineering solutions, equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor and related industries in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $320.2 billion and operates through Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services (AGS) segments.

AMAT is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, May 14 , after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.66 on a diluted basis, up 11.3% from $2.39 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.10, up 17.8% from $9.42 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 26.4% year over year (YoY) to $14.03 in fiscal 2027.

AMAT stock has surged 181.3% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 32.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 57.4% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 13, AMAT stock rose 8.1% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue fell 2% from the prior year’s quarter to $7 billion, but surpassed the Street’s estimates . Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.38, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Management credited the impressive results to the acceleration of industry investments in AI computing. AMAT expects revenue in the range of $7.15 billion to $8.15 billion for the fiscal second quarter.