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Soybeans Face Modest Pressure on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock

Soybeans saw weakness for much of the Thursday session, with contracts down 1 to 4 ¾ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 4 cents at $10.97 1/4. Soymeal futures were mixed, with contracts 20 cents higher to 80 cents lower. Soy Oil futures reverted from midday losses to close mostly 5 to 34 points higher, as May was down 2 points.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday showed 364,633 MT of old crop bean sales in the week of April 16, a 4-week high and 72.64% above the same week last year. Egypt was the top buyer of 93,600 MT, with 78,700 MT sold to Japan. Sales for 2025/26 were just 5,000 MT, all to Malaysia.  

Meal sales were tallied at 162,339 MT, which was on the lower side of the expected 150,000 to 500,000 MT. Bean oil sales were tallied at 1,526 MT, which was within the estimated net reductions of 10,000 MT to sales of 14,000 MT.

International Grains Council data indicated world soybean production down 1 MMT for 2026/27, with use up 2 MMT and ending stocks estimated at 79 MMT, down 4 MMT.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.59 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.97 1/4, down 4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.74 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.55, down 1 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $10.93 1/1, down 1 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9724 -0.0405 -0.37%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 71.05s +0.05 +0.07%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 316.5s +0.2 +0.06%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.8769 -0.0100 -0.09%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1155-0s -1-0 -0.09%
Soybean
ZSK26 1159-6s -4-6 -0.41%
Soybean
ZSN26 1174-6s -4-6 -0.40%
Soybean

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