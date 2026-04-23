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Soybeans Feeling Pressure on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay

Soybeans are showing 1 to 5 cent losses on Thursday, led by the front months at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 5 1/4 cents at $10.96. Soymeal futures are up 90 cents to $1.00 on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 42 to 54 points in the front months. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday showed 364,633 MT of old crop bean sales in the week of April 16, in the middle of trade ideas of 200,000 to 600,000 MT. That was a 4-week high and 72.64% above the same week last year. Sales for 2025/26 were just 5,000 MT, vs. estimates of 0-100,000 MT. 

Meal sales were tallied at 162,339 MT, which was on the lower side of the expected 150,000 to 500,000 MT. Bean oil sales were tallied at 1,526 MT, which was within the estimated net reductions of 10,000 MT to sales of 14,000 MT.

International Grains Council data indicated world soybean production down 1 MMT for 2026/27, with use up 2 MMT and ending stocks estimated at 79 MMT, down 4 MMT.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.59, down 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.96 1/1, down 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.73 1/2, down 6 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.54 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.92, down 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9680 -0.0449 -0.41%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 71.05s +0.05 +0.07%
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ZMN26 316.5s +0.2 +0.06%
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ZSPX26US.CM 10.8765 -0.0104 -0.10%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1155-0s -1-0 -0.09%
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ZSK26 1159-6s -4-6 -0.41%
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ZSN26 1174-6s -4-6 -0.40%
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