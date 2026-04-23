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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Carrier Global’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Carrier Global Corp logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Carrier Global Corp logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

With a market capitalization of $50.7 billion, Florida-based Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is a leading provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, and building automation solutions, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers worldwide. Originally part of United Technologies Corporation, Carrier became an independent company in 2020 and has since sharpened its focus on climate and energy solutions.

The industrial giant is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Carrier Global to report a profit of $0.50 per share, down 23.1% from $0.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters, while missing expectations in another quarter. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect CARR to report EPS of $2.74, a rise of nearly 5.8% from $2.59 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 13.5% year over year to $3.11 in fiscal 2027.

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CARR stock has soared 2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX35% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI37.2% return during the same time frame.

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On Apr. 15, Carrier Global declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on its outstanding common stock, reinforcing its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on May 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2026. Following the announcement, investor sentiment turned positive, with the stock gaining 2% in the subsequent trading session, reflecting confidence in the company’s steady cash flow generation and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is cautiously optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 13 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and 12 suggest a “Hold.” CARR’s average analyst price target of $71.83, indicating an upside of 18.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CARR 61.49 +0.84 +1.38%
Carrier Global Corp
XLI 173.45 +2.41 +1.41%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,131.60 -6.30 -0.09%
S&P 500 Index

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