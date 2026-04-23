Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

W.W. Grainger’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
W_W_ Grainger Inc_ supply warehouse-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
W_W_ Grainger Inc_ supply warehouse-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Valued at $54.6 billion by market cap, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) is a leading industrial distributor of maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products. The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company’s offerings span safety equipment, electrical components, HVAC parts, and facility maintenance products, making it a critical procurement partner for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and government. 

The MRO leader is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 7. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GWW to report a profit of $10.20 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.5% from $9.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company surpassed consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing the forecast in the other quarter. 

For the current year, analysts expect GWW to report EPS of $43.61, up 10.5% from $39.48 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.5% year over year to $48.63 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

GWW shares rose 15.6% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX35% gains and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI37.2% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

W.W. Grainger has trailed the broader market over the past year mainly due to weaker earnings momentum and margin pressure. The company has also faced rising operating costs, pricing headwinds, and softer demand in its core High-Touch segment, which have weighed on profitability and led to earnings misses. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GWW stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 11 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” While GWW currently trades above its average analyst price target of $1,151.15, its Street-high price target of $1,300 indicates a potential upside of 12.6% from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 171.04 -0.40 -0.23%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
GWW 1,154.18 -16.85 -1.44%
W.W. Grainger
$SPX 7,137.90 +73.89 +1.05%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Breakup: AVGO Stock Slumps as Google Considers Its Rival for a Deal. Should You Buy the Dip?
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 2
Palo Alto Networks Stock Looks Cheap Ahead of Earnings - Shorting PANW Puts Works
PayPal Holdings Inc logo and money-by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock 3
PayPal Stock Is Down More Than 80% Over the Past 5 Years. Michael Burry Is Buying the Dip.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Gain on Hopes of U.S.-Iran Talks, Retail Sales Data and Warsh Hearing on Tap
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 5
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Before Q3? Cloud and AI Trends Point to Strong Growth
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.