W.W. Grainger’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at $54.6 billion by market cap, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) is a leading industrial distributor of maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products. The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company’s offerings span safety equipment, electrical components, HVAC parts, and facility maintenance products, making it a critical procurement partner for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and government.

The MRO leader is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 7. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GWW to report a profit of $10.20 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.5% from $9.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company surpassed consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing the forecast in the other quarter.

For the current year, analysts expect GWW to report EPS of $43.61, up 10.5% from $39.48 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.5% year over year to $48.63 in fiscal 2027.

GWW shares rose 15.6% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 35% gains and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 37.2% gains over the same time frame.

W.W. Grainger has trailed the broader market over the past year mainly due to weaker earnings momentum and margin pressure. The company has also faced rising operating costs, pricing headwinds, and softer demand in its core High-Touch segment, which have weighed on profitability and led to earnings misses.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GWW stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 11 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” While GWW currently trades above its average analyst price target of $1,151.15, its Street-high price target of $1,300 indicates a potential upside of 12.6% from current price levels.