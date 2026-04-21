Airbnb's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

San Francisco, California-based Airbnb, Inc. ( ABNB ) operates a platform for stays, experiences, and services worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $86.2 billion and hosts a marketplace that connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces, experiences, and services. ABNB is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings after market close on May 7 .

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.30 on a diluted basis, up 25% from its year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $4.96, up 23.1% from $4.03 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.9% year over year (YoY) to $5.65 in fiscal 2027.

ABNB stock has surged 27.4% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 34.6% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 29.3% return during the same time frame.

On Feb. 12, ABNB stock declined 3% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 12% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Its adjusted EBITDA also came in at $786 million, surpassing Wall Street’s forecast. ABNB’s adjusted EPS, however, amounted to $0.56, missing the Street’s expectations, due to higher operating expenses and investments in new initiatives.