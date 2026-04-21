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Airbnb's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Airbnb Inc logo with red background by- viewimage via Shutterstock
Airbnb Inc logo with red background by- viewimage via Shutterstock

San Francisco, California-based Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) operates a platform for stays, experiences, and services worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $86.2 billion and hosts a marketplace that connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces, experiences, and services. ABNB is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings after market close on May 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.30 on a diluted basis, up 25% from its year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $4.96, up 23.1% from $4.03 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.9% year over year (YoY) to $5.65 in fiscal 2027.

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ABNB stock has surged 27.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.6% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY29.3% return during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 12, ABNB stock declined 3% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 12% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Its adjusted EBITDA also came in at $786 million, surpassing Wall Street’s forecast. ABNB’s adjusted EPS, however, amounted to $0.56, missing the Street’s expectations, due to higher operating expenses and investments in new initiatives. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on ABNB, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 41 analysts covering the stock, 16 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” 20 suggest a “Hold,” one suggests a “Moderate Sell,” and another analyst suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. ABNB’s average analyst price target is $147.46, indicating an upside of 2.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 119.87 -0.54 -0.45%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,109.14 -16.92 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index
ABNB 143.59 +2.04 +1.44%
Airbnb Inc Cl A

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