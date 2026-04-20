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Market:

Option Volatility And Earnings Report For April 20-24

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock
Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock

It’s a big week on the earnings front with some key names due to report this week. We have Tesla (TSLA), Intel (INTC), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Boeing (BA), Servicenow (NOW), Freeport McMoran (FCX) and Newmont Mining (NEM) all reporting in what shapes as a busy and pivotal week for stocks.

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

Nothing of note

 

Tuesday

UNH – 6.0%

GE – 5.9%

COF – 5.6%

RTX – 5.5%

 

Wednesday

TSLA – 6.4%

BA – 5.3%

NOW – 10.1%

LRCX – 8.1%

TXN – 6.5%

IBM – 6.7%

VRT – 10.2%

GEV – 6.5%

 

Thursday

INTC – 11.1%

FCX – 5.8%

NEM – 6.8%

UNP – 3.9%

BX – 5.6%

AXP – 4.6%

NEE – 3.7%

LMT – 4.9%

 

Friday

SLB – 5.3%

PG – 3.7%

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 70%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Last Week’s Earnings Moves

GS -1.9% vs 4.6% expected

JPM -0.8% vs 3.9% expected

JNJ +0.9% vs 3.7% expected

WFC -5.7% vs 4.7% expected

C +2.6% vs 4.4% expected

ASML -2.4% vs 7.5% expected

BAC +1.8% vs 4.1% expected

MS +4.5% vs 4.5% expected

TSM -3.1% vs 5.7% expected

NFLX -9.7% vs 6.7% expected

PEP +2.3% vs 4.3% expected

SCHW -7.6% vs 5.1% expected

Overall, there were 9 out of 12 that stayed within the expected range. Only 5 out of 12 moved higher following their announcement.

Unusual Options Activity

TSLA, MRNA, C, AAPL, ANET and COIN all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster had a position in: BX. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AAPL 272.64 +2.41 +0.89%
Apple Inc
ANET 167.08 +2.85 +1.74%
Arista Networks Inc
TSLA 403.52 +2.90 +0.72%
Tesla Inc
C 132.75 +0.57 +0.43%
Citigroup Inc
INTC 67.53 -0.97 -1.42%
Intel Corp
NOW 99.19 +2.53 +2.62%
Servicenow Inc
NEM 114.14 -2.36 -2.03%
Newmont Mining Corp
FCX 69.93 -0.28 -0.40%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
MRNA 54.91 +1.19 +2.22%
Moderna Inc
UNH 324.70 +0.07 +0.02%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
COIN 202.97 -3.36 -1.63%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
BA 221.83 -1.55 -0.69%
Boeing Company

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