Super Micro Computer's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $16.3 billion , Super Micro Computer, Inc. ( SMCI ) develops and sells server and storage solutions based on modular and open-standard architecture. The San Jose, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $0.55 per share , up 189.5% from $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q2, SMCI’s EPS of $0.56 outpaced the consensus expectations by 36.6%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect SMCI to report earnings of $1.84 per share, up 7% from $1.72 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 38.6% year-over-year to $2.55 in fiscal 2027.

SMCI has declined 18.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.1% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 49.6% uptick over the same time period.

On Apr. 14, shares of SMCI surged 4.7% following its launch of a new range of compact, energy-efficient edge AI systems powered by AMD EPYC 4005 series processors. These systems are tailored to support AI workloads in environments with space and power constraints, including retail, manufacturing, and healthcare settings.