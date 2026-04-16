Campbell’s Isn’t Cheap - It’s Trapped

Most investors look at Campbell’s today and see a cheap defensive stock that has simply fallen out of favor. That is the easy conclusion. It is also the wrong starting point. The real question is not whether Campbell’s is cheap. It is whether the structure of the business can change.

This is not a soup story. It is a structure story.

Why Campbell’s Is Mispriced

Campbell’s today is not one business. Campbell's today is not a single business. It comprises a diverse range of assets. The meals and beverages division is slow, stable, and cash generative. The Snyder's-Lance acquisition was supposed to provide growth for the snacks business, but it has struggled to deliver. Then there is Rao’s, a premium brand that stands apart in both pricing power and demand. These three distinct economic profiles are being valued as one.

The market does what it always does in these situations. It blends. Analysts model consolidated revenue, apply a single multiple, and move on. Growth gets diluted. Decline gets masked. Nothing is properly valued. When everything is averaged, nothing stands out.

The Pattern The Market Keeps Missing

This phenomenon is not new. I lived through the Madison Square Garden spinoff and the pattern is the same. The market did not distinguish between its owned assets. It blended it. The cleaner assets were valued alongside parts of the business with very different economics, and investors anchored them to what they could model, not what would drive value. That is what happens in these situations. The better business carries a discount from the weaker one. It is not a question of fundamentals. It is how the structure is perceived. That gap between perception and reality is where the opportunity sits.

Dan Loeb saw the opportunity clearly back in 2018. His campaign was not about soup. It was about structure. He identified a portfolio that was too complex, margins that were underperforming, and capital allocation that lacked discipline. Through Third Point, his investment vehicle, he pushed for asset sales, cost cuts, and board change. The company responded in part. It divested its international business and simplified the portfolio. The stock stabilized. But it never truly re-rated.

Why This Matters Now

That is the distinction that matters. The business was fixed operationally. It was not transformed structurally. This saga isn’t a new story. What’s changed is positioning. The stock is smaller, performance has deteriorated, and the margin for inaction is shrinking. That’s when these situations tend to move.

The pressure today is building again, but for different reasons. This time it is not just about complexity. It is about relevance. The snacks business has underperformed expectations. Volumes are weak. Pricing power is inconsistent. At the same time, consumers are trading down, and private labels are gaining share. The old model of brand strength carrying pricing is no longer as reliable as it once was.

Campbell’s is no longer competing on brand alone. It is competing on price.

That is where the real tension sits. The Snyder’s-Lance acquisition was meant to provide growth and diversification. Instead, it has become a burden. It has not delivered the kind of pricing power or volume growth that justifies its place in the portfolio. It sits awkwardly between the stability of meals and the premium positioning of Rao’s.

Rao’s is the only part of this business behaving like a premium asset. It has pricing power, demand, and brand strength that the rest of the portfolio does not. The problem is that it is buried within a structure that forces it to trade at the multiple of the weakest assets rather than the strongest. This scenario is where the breakup debate becomes real.

If you separate the business, the picture changes quickly. Meals and beverages become a stable, yield-focused asset that appeals to a different investor base. Snacks becomes a turnaround situation or a divestiture candidate. Rao’s becomes a premium growth platform that could command a higher multiple on its own. The market can then assign value based on the economics of each piece rather than averaging them together.

Breakups do not create value. They reveal it. The risk for investors isn’t that Campbell’s is broken. It’s that nothing forces change. That’s what keeps it mispriced. The only things that move stocks like these are catalysts. In this case, there are only three that matter: activist involvement, asset-level divestiture, or forced index pressure if the stock continues to shrink. If that happens, the impact isn’t sentiment-driven. It’s mechanical. Passive funds don’t decide. They sell.

Why It Hasn’t Happened Yet

The obvious question is why it has not happened. The answers are familiar. Management prefers control. There are perceived benefits to scale. Execution risk is real. There is also no active external force pushing for change. The absence of activism matters more than most investors think. These situations rarely resolve on their own. There is one subtle shift worth watching. Campbell’s has historically been insulated from activism due to concentrated family ownership. That has made structural change difficult. But that ownership is no longer as static as it once was. Recent transitions within the Dorrance family introduce a degree of fragmentation and generational change that has not existed for decades. It does not force action on its own, but it weakens one of the key constraints that has kept the structure in place.

But the underlying issue has not gone away. The portfolio still lacks coherence. Performance is still uneven. The market is still applying a blended lens.

There is also a more extreme view that needs to be addressed. Some investors look at Campbell’s and see a business in terminal decline. That is overstated. This is not a zero. The company still generates cash. It still has distribution. It still has brands that are embedded in retail. People are not going to stop buying packaged food.

What this is something more subtle and, in some ways, more dangerous. It is a slow erosion.

The Real Risk Isn’t Collapse

That is what creates the value trap. A business that declines gradually, pays a dividend, and looks cheap on traditional metrics can hold investors in place for years without delivering meaningful returns. The absence of a catalyst becomes the problem. The real risk here is not collapse. It is stagnation. Investors can sit in names like this for years collecting a dividend while the underlying business slowly erodes and capital is misallocated.

That brings the discussion back to the real question. Not valuation. Not earnings. Structure.

The difference between a value trap and an opportunity is not the multiple. It is whether something forces change. Internal fixes don’t change how the market values a business. Structure does. That’s why operational improvements haven’t led to a re-rating.

If nothing happens, Campbell’s remains what it is today. A stable but unexciting business with pockets of weakness and limited upside. If something does happen, the story changes quickly. A separation, an asset sale, or renewed activist pressure can force the market to re-evaluate the parts individually. That is what investors should be watching.

Not the next quarter. Not small margin improvements. The signals are elsewhere. A new activist filing. Changes in segment reporting. Strategic reviews. Shifts in management language. These are the indicators that the structure may move.

Campbell’s is not broken enough to collapse. It is not strong enough to compound. That is what makes it easy to misprice. It sits in the middle, where the market loses interest.

The setup here is simple. If nothing changes, this remains a value trap. If something forces change, the upside comes quickly and all at once. That’s the asymmetry. You’re not being paid to predict when it happens. You’re being paid to recognize that if it does, the market will not have time to price it gradually.

The market doesn’t reprice stories like this gradually. It waits, then moves all at once when something forces it.