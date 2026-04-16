Soybeans Firming Higher at Midday

Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are trading with contracts fractionally higher in the nearbys to a nickel higher in the new crop months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 3/4 cent at $11.02 1/2. Soymeal futures are $2 to $3 lower on the day, with Soy Oil futures up 190 to 193 points.

Weekly Export Sales data was released this Thursday morning, as 247,886 MT of 2025/26 soybeans were sold in the week of 4/9, which was on the lower end of estimates of between 200,000 to 600,000 MT. That was a marketing year low for sales. New crop sales were at 0 MT.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 255,722 MT, which failed to reach the trade estimate of 300,000 to 600,000 MT. Bean oil business was pegged at 1,138 MT within estimates of net reductions of 10,000 MT to net sales of 14,000 MT.

Brazilian soybean production was left at 177.85 MMT in the latest Aboive estimate, unchanged from the previous number. Crush was raised by 0.7 MMT, with exports rising 2.1 MMT from the prior estimate to 113.6 MMT.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.67 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $11.02 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.84 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.59 1/2, up 5 cents,