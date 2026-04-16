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Soybeans Firming Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock
Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are trading with contracts fractionally higher in the nearbys to a nickel higher in the new crop months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 3/4 cent at $11.02 1/2. Soymeal futures are $2 to $3 lower on the day, with Soy Oil futures up 190 to 193 points. 

Weekly Export Sales data was released this Thursday morning, as 247,886 MT of 2025/26 soybeans were sold in the week of 4/9, which was on the lower end of estimates of between 200,000 to 600,000 MT. That was a marketing year low for sales. New crop sales were at 0 MT. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 255,722 MT, which failed to reach the trade estimate of 300,000 to 600,000 MT. Bean oil business was pegged at 1,138 MT within estimates of net reductions of 10,000 MT to net sales of 14,000 MT.

Brazilian soybean production was left at 177.85 MMT in the latest Aboive estimate, unchanged from the previous number. Crush was raised by 0.7 MMT, with exports rising 2.1 MMT from the prior estimate to 113.6 MMT.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.67 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.02 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.84 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.59 1/2, up 5 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.98 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9806 -0.0285 -0.26%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 69.09 +1.78 +2.64%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 327.5 -3.7 -1.12%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.8819 +0.0096 +0.09%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1155-4 +1-0 +0.09%
Soybean
ZSK26 1164-0 -3-0 -0.26%
Soybean
ZSN26 1180-6 -2-4 -0.21%
Soybean

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