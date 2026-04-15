Kraft Heinz's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $26.2 billion and offers condiments, sauces, dressings, and spreads, as well as cheese, frozen potato products, and other products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, and Velveeta brands.

KHC is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.50 on a diluted basis, down 19.4% from $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.04, down 21.5% from $2.60 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 4.4% year over year (YoY) to $2.13 in fiscal 2027.

KHC stock has declined 25.8% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 28.9% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) marginal decline during the same time frame.

On Feb. 12, KHC stock declined 2.7% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales for the quarter fell 3.4% from the prior year’s quarter to $6.4 billion, missing the Street’s forecasts . However, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $0.67, coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.98 to $2.10 per share.