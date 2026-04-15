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Kraft Heinz's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Kraft Heinz Co boxes by- jentakespictures via iStock
Kraft Heinz Co boxes by- jentakespictures via iStock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $26.2 billion and offers condiments, sauces, dressings, and spreads, as well as cheese, frozen potato products, and other products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, and Velveeta brands.

KHC is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.50 on a diluted basis, down 19.4% from $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.04, down 21.5% from $2.60 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 4.4% year over year (YoY) to $2.13 in fiscal 2027.

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KHC stock has declined 25.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX28.9% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLPmarginal decline during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 12, KHC stock declined 2.7% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales for the quarter fell 3.4% from the prior year’s quarter to $6.4 billion, missing the Street’s forecasts. However, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $0.67, coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.98 to $2.10 per share.

Analysts are skeptical about KHC, with the stock having a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, one is recommending a “Strong Buy,” 16 suggest a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and four suggest a “Strong Buy.” KHC’s average analyst price target is $89.71, indicating an upside of 6.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,967.38 +81.14 +1.18%
S&P 500 Index
KHC 22.15 +0.04 +0.18%
Kraft Heinz Company
XLP 81.33 -0.14 -0.17%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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