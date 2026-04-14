What to Expect From Ball Corporation's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Westminster, Colorado-based Ball Corporation ( BALL ) supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries. Valued at a market cap of $16.9 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $0.85 per share , up 11.8% from $0.76 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, BALL’s EPS of $0.91 outpaced the consensus expectations by a penny.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BALL to report a profit of $3.95 per share, up 10.6% from $3.57 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.9% year-over-year to $4.50 in fiscal 2027.

BALL has rallied 32.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 28.4% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 20.5% uptick over the same time period.

Shares of BALL increased 9% on Feb. 3 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results . Its adjusted EPS came in at $0.91, and revenue reached $3.35 billion, both topping analysts’ estimates, driven by stronger global aluminum packaging volumes and favorable pricing.