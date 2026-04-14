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What to Expect From Ball Corporation's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ball Corp_ logo on phone by- T_ Schneider via Shutterstock
Ball Corp_ logo on phone by- T_ Schneider via Shutterstock

Westminster, Colorado-based Ball Corporation (BALL) supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries. Valued at a market cap of $16.9 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $0.85 per share, up 11.8% from $0.76 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, BALL’s EPS of $0.91 outpaced the consensus expectations by a penny.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BALL to report a profit of $3.95 per share, up 10.6% from $3.57 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.9% year-over-year to $4.50 in fiscal 2027. 

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BALL has rallied 32.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX28.4% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY20.5% uptick over the same time period. 

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Shares of BALL increased 9% on Feb. 3 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $0.91, and revenue reached $3.35 billion, both topping analysts’ estimates, driven by stronger global aluminum packaging volumes and favorable pricing.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about BALL’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and five suggest "Hold." While the company is trading above its mean price target of $70.92, its Street-high price target of $77 suggests a 21.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BALL 63.69 +0.09 +0.14%
Ball Corporation
XLY 116.08 +2.16 +1.90%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,936.06 +49.82 +0.72%
S&P 500 Index

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