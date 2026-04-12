Iran Ceasefire, Bank Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets face extraordinary uncertainty following the collapse of lengthy U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks that ended with no deal, as Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed Iranian officials "have chosen not to accept our terms." The failed negotiations leave critical questions unanswered about whether the fragile two-week ceasefire will hold during continued diplomacy or if military operations will resume and potentially escalate. The Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed despite Tuesday's ceasefire, with U.S. Navy ships clearing mines over the weekend as global oil, natural gas, and fertilizer shortages intensify from the prolonged closure. Iranian state media cited "excessive U.S. demands" around Hormuz access, uranium enrichment, and other sticking points, creating pessimism about near-term resolution. The week features the unofficial start of Q1 earnings season with major financial institutions including JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), and Morgan Stanley (MS) reporting results that will provide economic health insights. Technology bellwethers Netflix (NFLX) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reporting Thursday will test consumer discretionary spending and semiconductor demand amid geopolitical and economic turbulence.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Ceasefire Fragility and Diplomatic Deadlock

The collapse of U.S.-Iran negotiations creates immediate uncertainty about whether the two-week ceasefire holds or military operations resume with potential escalation. Vice President Vance's acknowledgment that Iran has "chosen not to accept our terms" without specifying next steps leaves markets in limbo about conflict trajectory. Key sticking points around Strait of Hormuz access, Iranian uranium enrichment, and other unspecified issues appear deeply entrenched, suggesting diplomatic breakthrough remains unlikely without significant concessions from either side. Iranian characterization of U.S. demands as "too much" indicates substantial gap between negotiating positions. The ceasefire's continuation provides temporary relief from immediate escalation risk, but the lack of progress toward permanent resolution means geopolitical premium remains embedded in oil prices and market volatility. U.S. Navy mine-clearing operations in Hormuz suggest military preparation for potential resumed access, but the strait remaining largely closed continues disrupting global energy and commodity flows. Markets face binary outcomes—either diplomacy eventually yields breakthrough allowing Hormuz reopening and oil price normalization, or talks collapse completely triggering resumed hostilities and potential supply shock. Wednesday's crude oil inventories will provide context about supply-demand dynamics amid Hormuz closure.

Hormuz Closure and Commodity Supply Shock

The Strait of Hormuz remaining largely closed despite ceasefire creates intensifying shortages of oil, natural gas, and fertilizers that flow through the critical chokepoint accounting for roughly 20% of global petroleum supply. The prolonged closure's economic impacts compound daily as inventories deplete and alternative supply routes prove insufficient to offset missing Hormuz flows. Oil prices remain elevated not just from current supply constraints but from uncertainty about when—or if—normal transit resumes. Natural gas shortages particularly impact Asian and European markets dependent on Middle East LNG exports. Fertilizer supply disruptions threaten agricultural production and food price inflation as planting seasons approach. The commodity supply shock creates stagflationary pressures—constrained supply drives inflation while economic activity suffers from energy scarcity and elevated costs. Energy sector stocks benefit from elevated prices but face reversal risk if Hormuz suddenly reopens. Industrial companies, airlines, transportation firms, and agricultural operations confront mounting input cost pressures. The critical question is whether U.S. Navy mine-clearing operations signal imminent reopening or merely military contingency planning. Any breakthrough on Hormuz access could trigger dramatic commodity price reversals, while extended closure intensifies shortages and economic disruption.

Financial Sector Earnings: Economy's Report Card

The week delivers comprehensive financial sector assessment through major bank earnings, with Goldman Sachs (GS) Monday, JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) Tuesday, followed by Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) Wednesday. These results will provide crucial insights into consumer spending patterns, business loan demand, credit quality trends, and investment banking activity that determine economic health entering Q2. Net interest margins, loan loss provisions, and deposit dynamics will be particularly important for assessing whether banks see strengthening or deteriorating conditions. Bank commentary about the economic outlook, consumer behavior amid geopolitical uncertainties, and corporate borrowing intentions could significantly influence broader market sentiment. Investment banking revenues will offer perspective on M&A activity and capital markets health. Wealth management results from Morgan Stanley and Charles Schwab (SCHW) Thursday will provide insights into retail investor sentiment and asset flows. The financial earnings cluster provides foundational economic context ahead of technology and industrial reports later in earnings season.

Technology and Consumer Discretionary Bellwethers

Thursday's earnings from Netflix (NFLX) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) will test consumer discretionary spending and semiconductor demand amid economic and geopolitical turbulence. Netflix results will provide critical insights into streaming subscription trends, password-sharing crackdown success, and advertising tier adoption that determine content investment sustainability. The company's guidance about subscriber growth expectations amid economic uncertainties will help assess consumer willingness to maintain entertainment spending. Taiwan Semiconductor's earnings will offer comprehensive perspectives on global chip demand across AI data centers, smartphones, automotive, and other end markets. TSM's commentary about advanced node utilization, customer inventory levels, and capital expenditure plans will be crucial for assessing whether AI-driven semiconductor demand can sustain momentum. Wednesday's ASML (ASML) earnings will provide semiconductor equipment perspectives. Tuesday's Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Thursday's PepsiCo (PEP) will add healthcare and consumer staples insights about essential spending resilience.

Inflation Persistence and Economic Activity Signals

Tuesday's March PPI data at 8:30am will provide wholesale inflation perspectives particularly important for assessing whether Hormuz closure and elevated energy costs are flowing through to broader price pressures beyond petroleum products. The PPI reading will be analyzed for evidence of inflationary momentum building or moderating in underlying categories. Thursday's Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index at 8:30am will offer regional industrial insights about business conditions, new orders, and employment trends. The manufacturing survey could provide early signals about Q2 economic momentum following recent employment weakness. Thursday's initial jobless claims will continue weekly labor market tracking to assess whether employment conditions are stabilizing or deteriorating. Monday's existing home sales will provide housing market context about residential real estate activity amid elevated mortgage rates and economic uncertainties. The convergence of inflation and activity indicators will help markets assess whether stagflationary pressures from energy shocks are intensifying or if underlying economic resilience can offset geopolitical headwinds. The economic data provides crucial context for interpreting earnings commentary about business conditions and consumer behavior.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.