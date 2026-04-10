Wheat Mixed at Midday

Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are slipping 1 to 2 cents at midday. KC HRW futures are showing 1 to 3 cent gains in the nearby contracts. MPLS spring wheat is down 6 to 7 cents in the front months on Friday

Export Sales data from Thursday has export sales commitments at 24.441 MMT, a 13% increase yr/yr. That matches the USDA estimate and is in line with the average sales pace. Shipments are 20.379 MMT as of April 2, 18% above a year ago. That is 83% of the USDA forecast and ahead of the 83% average shipping pace.

The monthly WASDE update from USDA tallied wheat US ending stocks 7 mbu higher to 938 mbu. That came on a 1 mbu cut to seed use, a 5 mbu increase to imports and 1 mbu assumed for rounding reasons. The cash average price was still up a nickel to $5. World ending stocks were raised by another 6.16 MMT, to 283.12 MMT. That came from a mix of increased production, with Russia up 0.8 MMT and EU rising 1.11 MMT, and use trimmed by 4.68 MMT, mainly in India.

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.73 1/2, down 1 cent,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.83, down 2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.93 1/2, up 3 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.07 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.11 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,