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Wheat Falls on Thursday with Larger World Stocks Outlook

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock
Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock

The wheat complex was weaker on Thursday, following an increased stocks number from USDA. Chicago SRW futures saw losses of 4 ¾ to 7 ¼ cents at the close. KC HRW futures were down 4 ¾ to 8 ¼ cents on the session. MPLS spring wheat was down 4 ¾ to 5 ¾ cents in on the day. Crude oil was back up $4.06 on Thursday.

Export Sales data from this morning tallied 163,950 MT of old crop wheat business in the week of April 2, well above the week prior and 52.49% above the same week last year. Venezuela was the top buyer of 52,500 MT, with 51,000 MT sold to Japan. New crop business was shy of traders’ estimates of 150,000 MT to 400,000 MT at 90,656 MT. Mexico was the buyer of 33,800 MT, with 18,000 MT to the Philippines. 

The monthly WASDE update from USDA tallied wheat US ending stocks 7 mbu higher to 938 mbu. That came on a 1 mbu cut to seed use, a 5 mbu increase to imports and 1 mbu assumed for rounding reasons. The cash average price was still up a nickel to $5.

World ending stocks were raised by another 6.16 MMT, to 283.12 MMT. That came from a mix of increased production, with Russia up 0.8 MMT and EU rising 1.11 MMT, and use trimmed by 4.68 MMT, mainly in India.

Expana estimates the EU wheat production for 2026/27 at 128.7 MMT, up from the 128.6 MMT last month. 

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.74 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.85, down 6 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.90 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.05 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.18 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.34 3/4, down 5 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 605-6s -6-2 -1.02%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 590-4s -4-6 -0.80%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.1825s -0.0575 -0.92%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 574-4s -5-6 -0.99%
Wheat
ZWN26 585-0s -6-2 -1.06%
Wheat

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