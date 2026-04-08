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Wheat Collapses on Wednesday with Crude Oil Pressure

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_
A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_

The wheat complex was under pressure on Wednesday as money was coming out with pressure from crude oil. Chicago SRW futures was down 13 to 17 ¾ cents in the nearbys on the day. KC HRW futures posted 7 to 12 1/4 cent lower trade into the final bell. MPLS spring wheat saw losses of 11 ¾ to 17 cents in the front months at the close. Crude oil was down $16.45 on the day following a 2-week ceasefire between Iran and the US that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. 

Forecasts remain wet for the next week, with portions of the Southern Plains showing 1 to 3 inches. Western parts of KS are seen with less than a half an inch.

Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, as traders are looking for 150,000 MT to 400,000 MT in sales for the week ending on April 2.

Analysts are looking for USDA to trim the US ending stocks estimate by 8 mbu to 923 mbu in Thursday’s WASDE according to a Bloomberg survey. World stocks are expected to be up 0.4 MMT to 277.4 MMT.

A South Korean mill importer  purchased 50,000 MT of wheat from the US in a tender on Wednesday.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.80 1/4, down 17 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.91 1/4, down 17 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.95 1/4, down 12 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.12, down 11 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.24, down 17 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.39 3/4, down 16 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 612-0s -11-0 -1.77%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 595-2s -12-2 -2.02%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.2400s -0.1700 -2.65%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 580-2s -17-6 -2.97%
Wheat
ZWN26 591-2s -17-0 -2.79%
Wheat

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