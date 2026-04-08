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Wheat Collapsing to Start Wednesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock
Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock

Wheat is trading with double digit losses across the three exchanges early on Wednesday. The wheat complex was mixed on Tuesday, with the soft red contracts higher. Chicago SRW futures posted 1 to 3 cent in the red on the day. KC HRW futures saw fractional losses at the close. MPLS spring wheat was down 3 to 4 cents in the front months. Crude oil is down $19.46 so far this morning following a 2-week ceasefire between Iran and the US that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. 

Analysts are looking for USDA to trim the US ending stocks estimate by 8 mbu to 923 mbu in Thursday’s WASDE according to a Bloomberg survey.

Argus estimates the Russian wheat crop at 88.7 MMT, an increase of 1.2 MMT from their previous number. European Commission data shows 18 MMT of EU wheat exports from July 1 to April 5, which is 1.21 MMT above the same time last year.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.98, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 20 1/4 cents

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.08 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 20 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.07 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently down 18 1/2 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.23, down 3/4 cent, currently down 18 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.41, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 14 1/2 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.55 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 13 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 604-6 -18-2 -2.93%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 589-0 -18-4 -3.05%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.2700 -0.1400 -2.18%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 577-4 -20-4 -3.43%
Wheat
ZWN26 588-2 -20-0 -3.29%
Wheat

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