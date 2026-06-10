Why Cathie Wood Just Massively Sold Archer Aviation Stock

Cathie Wood has been lightening the load on Archer Aviation (ACHR), turning the electric air taxi developer into one of the largest positions ARK Invest trimmed last week. The move came as ARK continued to dial back its exposure to the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry.

The space that once soared on future potential now faces growing scrutiny over how quickly companies can turn ambitious promises into commercial reality. Wood sold roughly 2.2 million Archer Aviation shares through the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ), and ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (ARKX). The combined value of those sales exceeded $12.3 million.

This was far from a one-off transaction. ARK has steadily reduced its Archer stake over recent weeks, gradually lowering the company's weight across several ARK managed funds.

The caution reflects a broader shift across the market. Investors once eagerly rewarded eVTOL companies with lofty valuations based on future possibilities. That honeymoon period has largely ended. The market now wants tangible progress, regulatory milestones, and a clearer path toward meaningful revenue.

Archer remains one of the best-funded players in the industry. Even so, rising losses, lengthy certification requirements, and uncertainty surrounding commercialization continue to test investor patience. Such concerns have left a noticeable mark on the stock as its shares have fallen 30.12% this year.

About Archer Aviation Stock

Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock founded the company in 2018 with a vision of easing traffic congestion through zero emissions air taxis capable of transporting passengers across crowded metropolitan areas.

Now, San Jose, California-based Archer Aviation develops eVTOL designed to provide sustainable urban transportation solutions. The company currently carries a market cap of $4 billion . Its flagship aircraft programs, Maker and Midnight, focus on delivering quiet and efficient short haul flights with a range of up to 100 miles per charge.

The stock has given shareholders plenty of turbulence. Archer’s shares have declined 53.82% over the past 52 weeks. The stock has dropped another 16.85% during the last three months. Selling pressure accelerated further during the past five trading sessions, sending shares down 19.53%.

Valuation remains another point of debate. ACHR stock is currently trading at 427.15 times forward sales, a premium that sits well above the industry average and signals that investors still place substantial value on the company's future growth prospects despite recent setbacks.

A Closer Look at Archer Aviation’s Q1 Earnings

Archer Aviation reported Q1 FY2026 revenue of $1.6 million on May 11. The figure improved 433.3% from Q4 2025 as the company expanded operations at Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles. While revenue moved higher, management continued pouring capital into key programs designed to move its commercial ambitions closer to reality.

Those investments showed up clearly across the income statement. Operating expenses climbed to $256.2 million, increasing 77.9% year-over-year (YOY) and 9.2% from Q4 2025. The company directed additional spending toward aircraft development, certification work, flight testing activities, Midnight production efforts, and the advancement of its hybrid aircraft program.

The elevated spending environment continued to pressure profitability as well. Net loss widened 133.1% YOY to $217.7 million, while net loss per share increased 64.7% from the prior year period.

Plus, adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $172.5 million , landing within management's guidance range of $160 million to $180 million. Compared with Q4 2025, the loss increased by 25.1%, reflecting higher operating activity across the business. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened by 58.3% YOY.

Management noted that Q1 also marked the most expensive period yet for its flight-testing program. Piloted VTOL and CTOL flights took place across the company's expanded Midnight fleet on a near daily basis, with multiple flights often occurring throughout a single day as testing activity intensified.

Even as spending accelerated, Archer maintained a formidable financial cushion. The company ended the quarter with $1.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, alongside $7.3 million in restricted cash. Such a liquidity position provides substantial flexibility as certification and production efforts continue to ramp up.

Beyond the financials, Archer achieved a significant regulatory milestone during the quarter. The company became the first eVTOL developer to complete Phase 3 of the Federal Aviation Administration's four phase type certification process. At the same time, Archer continued advancing portions of Phase 4, keeping regulatory momentum firmly intact.

Looking ahead, management expects adjusted EBITDA loss in Q2 FY2026 to range between $170 million and $200 million.

On the other hand, analysts do not expect Archer's losses to ease anytime soon. They forecast Q2 FY2026 loss per share to widen 5.6% YOY to $0.38. For FY2026, loss per share is projected to expand 48.5% from the prior year to $1.47 before narrowing 8.8% to $1.34 in FY2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Archer Aviation Stock?

Despite trimming its price target to $12 from $13, Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller continues to back Archer Aviation with a “Buy” rating, signaling confidence in the company's long-term prospects despite near term challenges.

Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic as well. Archer currently carries a “Moderate Buy” overall rating. Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, four recommend “Strong Buy,” two rate it “Moderate Buy,” and four advise investors to “Hold” their positions.