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Wheat Trading Mixed on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay
Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay

The wheat complex is mixed at midday, with the soft red contracts higher. Chicago SRW futures are fractionally to a penny in the front months so far on the day. KC HRW futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent losses on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat is down 2 cents in the nearbys at midday. 

Crop Progress data indicated 7% of the US winter wheat crop headed, ahead of the 5% 5-year average. The first condition rating for the year pegged the crop at 35% good/excellent, well below the average 42% estimate from analysts. That was shy of the 48% to start last year. The Brugler500 index (100-500 weighted scale) was at 298 points, which was 30 points below the start of last year. That was the 7th lowest start to the crop since 1990. The first Crop Progress report of the year showed the spring wheat crop at 2% planted, behind the 2% average pace. 

Analysts are looking for USDA to trim the US ending stocks estimate by 8 mbu to 923 mbu in Thursday’s WASDE according to a Bloomberg survey.

Argus estimates the Russian wheat crop at 88.7 MMT, an increase of 1.2 MMT from their previous number. European Commission data shows 18 MMT of EU wheat exports from July 1 to April 5, which is 1.21 MMT above the same time last year.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.96 1/4, up 1 cent,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.07 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.05 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.21 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.42 1/2, down 2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.56 3/4, down 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 623-0 -0-6 -0.12%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 607-4s -0-6 -0.12%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.4100s -0.0350 -0.54%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 598-0s +2-6 +0.46%
Wheat
ZWN26 608-2s +1-6 +0.29%
Wheat

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