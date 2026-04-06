Soybeans Posting Midday Gains

Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are trading with contracts 3 to 4 cents higher at Monday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 5 1/2 cents at $10.94. Soymeal futures are $2 to $2.30 higher in the front months, with Soy Oil futures are up 70 to 75 points so far on Monday.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 779,352 MT (28.64 mbu) during the week ending on April 2. That was 12.3% above the week prior but 4.6% below the same week last year. China was the top destination of 498,789 MT, with 95,852 MT headed to Mexico and 49,217 MT to Egypt. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 30.67 MMT (1.127 bbu) since September 1, which is now 26.3% below the same period last year.

CFTC data was released on Friday, showing spec traders adding back 15,503 contracts to their net long position in soybean futures and options as of 3/31. That net long stood at 213,407 contracts. In bean oil managed money was a record net long of 135,809 contracts.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 82% harvested as of last Thursday, lagging the 87% harvest pace from the same week last year.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.67 1/2, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.98, up 4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.83 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.57 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,