Tesla's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a company specializing in electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage, and clean energy solutions. Valued at $1.4 trillion by market cap, the company designs, manufactures, and sells a range of innovative products including luxury EVs like the Model S, Model X, and Model Y, as well as clean energy solutions like solar panels, solar roofs, and energy storage systems. The EV giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TSLA to report a profit of $0.24 per share on a diluted basis, up 60% from $0.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect TSLA to report EPS of $1.43, up 31.2% from $1.09 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 37.1% year over year to $1.96 in fiscal 2027.

TSLA stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 22% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 27.5% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 6.4% returns over the same time frame.

Tesla's outperformance is driven by progress in autonomy, AI, robotics, and energy. The company's expanding service infrastructure and Supercharger network, particularly in Japan, is boosting investor sentiment. Elon Musk's vision for Tesla's future, including robotaxis and Optimus robots, is also driving optimism.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TSLA stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 43 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 16 give a “Hold,” and 10 recommend a “Strong Sell.” TSLA’s average analyst price target is $405.64, indicating a potential upside of 12.5% from the current levels.