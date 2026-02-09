What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Edwards Lifesciences Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $45.7 billion , Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ) provides products and technologies to treat advanced cardiovascular diseases. The Irvine, California-based company is known for its patient-centric approach and close collaboration with physicians.

This healthcare company has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of EW have gained 10.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has soared 14% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 7.7%, compared to SPX’s 1.3% return.

However, zooming in further, EW has outpaced the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF ( IHI ), which declined 8.9% over the past 52 weeks and 6.1% on a YTD basis.

On Oct. 30, EW delivered its Q3 results, and its shares tumbled 1.2% in the following trading session. Due to strength across all product groups, the company reported net sales of $1.6 billion, up 14.7% year-over-year. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS remained stable at $0.67 compared to the prior-year period but exceeded consensus expectations by a solid margin of 13.6%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EW’s EPS to grow 6.6% year over year to $2.59. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Moderate Buy ,” which is based on 18 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and 11 "Hold” ratings.

The configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 17 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Feb. 4, UBS Group AG ( UBS ) analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a “ Neutral ” rating on EW but lowered its price target to $94, indicating a 19.4% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $96.71 represents a 22.9% premium from EW’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $110 suggests a 39.8% potential upside from the current levels.