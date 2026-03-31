Soybeans Rally on Tuesday with Lower Acres Expected

Soybeans posted 5 to 13 ½ cent gains across most contracts on Tuesday, led by the new crop months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 8 ¼ cents at $10.95. Soymeal futures were up $1.10 to $2.50, with Soy Oil futures 14 to 41 points higher.
NASS data vis the annual Prospective Plantings report showed a total of 84.7 million acres of soybean intended for this spring. That was a 3.485 million acre swing higher from a year ago, but 787,000 acres below the average trade guess.
March 1 soybean stocks came in at 2.105 billion bushels in the quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is up 194 mbu from a year ago. That was also 19 mbu above the Bloomberg trade estimate and 38 above the Reuters survey.
May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.71, up 11 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash was $10.95, up 8 1/4 cents,
Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.86, up 11 cents,
Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.57 1/2, up 13 1/2 cents,
New Crop Cash was $10.93 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.