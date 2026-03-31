Soybeans Rally on Tuesday with Lower Acres Expected

Soybeans posted 5 to 13 ½ cent gains across most contracts on Tuesday, led by the new crop months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 8 ¼ cents at $10.95. Soymeal futures were up $1.10 to $2.50, with Soy Oil futures 14 to 41 points higher.

NASS data vis the annual Prospective Plantings report showed a total of 84.7 million acres of soybean intended for this spring. That was a 3.485 million acre swing higher from a year ago, but 787,000 acres below the average trade guess.

March 1 soybean stocks came in at 2.105 billion bushels in the quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is up 194 mbu from a year ago. That was also 19 mbu above the Bloomberg trade estimate and 38 above the Reuters survey.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.71, up 11 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.95, up 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.86, up 11 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.57 1/2, up 13 1/2 cents,