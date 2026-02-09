Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on CRH plc Stock?

Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

CRH plc (CRH), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, provides building materials solutions. Valued at $85.2 billion by market cap, the company manufactures and distributes a wide range of architectural, infrastructure, and construction products for housing, and commercial projects.

Shares of this cement giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. CRH has gained 20.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14%. In 2026, CRH’s stock rose 1.9%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CRH’s underperformance is apparent compared to the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB).The exchange-traded fund has gained about 36.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 15.4% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s low single-digit returns over the same time frame.

On Nov. 5, 2025, CRH shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $2.21 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.15. The company’s revenue was $11.1 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $11.3 billion. CRH expects full-year EPS to be $5.49 to $5.72.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect CRH’s EPS to grow 3.2% to $5.56 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 23 analysts covering CRH stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 29, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) kept an “Equal Weight” rating on CRH and lowered the price target to $133, implying a potential upside of 4.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $141.38 represents an 11.2% premium to CRH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $164 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 29%.