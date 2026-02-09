Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on CRH plc Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

CRH plc (CRH), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, provides building materials solutions. Valued at $85.2 billion by market cap, the company manufactures and distributes a wide range of architectural, infrastructure, and construction products for housing, and commercial projects. 

Shares of this cement giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. CRH has gained 20.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14%. In 2026, CRH’s stock rose 1.9%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.3% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, CRH’s underperformance is apparent compared to the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB).The exchange-traded fund has gained about 36.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 15.4% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s low single-digit returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 5, 2025, CRH shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $2.21 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.15. The company’s revenue was $11.1 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $11.3 billion. CRH expects full-year EPS to be $5.49 to $5.72.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect CRH’s EPS to grow 3.2% to $5.56 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 23 analysts covering CRH stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 29, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) kept an “Equal Weight” rating on CRH and lowered the price target to $133, implying a potential upside of 4.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $141.38 represents an 11.2% premium to CRH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $164 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 29%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WFC 93.45 -0.52 -0.55%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,975.80 +43.50 +0.63%
S&P 500 Index
PKB 108.03 +1.22 +1.14%
Dynamic Building & Construction Invesco ETF
CRH 126.29 -0.84 -0.66%
CRH Plc ADR

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
These 3 Dividend Stocks Combine Income, Momentum, and Upside
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Reducing Uncertainty in an Uncertain World (AMZN, CHWY, EXPE)
Conoco Phillips gas station- by helen89 via iStock 3
ConocoPhillips Stock Still Looks Cheap - What's The Best Play Here?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Options Activity Alert: 3 Stocks Setting Up for Major Profit Potential
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Climb After Tech Rout, Amazon Slips on CapEx Blowout
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot