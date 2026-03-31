Soybeans Rallying as Acres Seen Lower than Expected

Soybeans are getting a double digit bounce on Tuesday’s midday, with futures up 10 to 14 cents in the 2026 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 8 ¼ cents at $10.95. Soymeal futures are up $1.90 to $2.30 at midday, with Soy Oil futures 60 to 72 points higher.

NASS data vis the annual Prospective Plantings report showed a total of 84.7 million acres of soybean intended for this spring. That was a 3.485 million acre swing higher from a year ago, but 787,000 acres below the average trade guess.

March 1 soybean stocks came in at 2.105 billion bushels in the quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is up 194 mbu from a year ago. That was also 19 mbu above the Bloomberg trade estimate and 38 above the Reuters survey.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.70, up 10 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.95, up 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.85 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.57 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,