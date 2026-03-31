L3Harris Technologies' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $63.5 billion , L3Harris Technologies, Inc. ( LHX ) is a global provider of mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers, operating across space, communications, and missile systems. The company delivers advanced capabilities through its three segments: Space & Mission Systems; Communications & Spectrum Dominance; and Missile Solutions, supporting defense, intelligence, and public safety operations worldwide.

The Melbourne, Florida-based company is scheduled to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast LHX to post an adjusted EPS of $2.57 , a rise of 6.6% from $2.41 in the year-ago quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to report an adjusted EPS of $11.50, up 7.2% from $10.73 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 17.7% year-over-year to $13.54 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies have surged nearly 66% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.7% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 21.8% increase over the same period.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies fell 1.2% on Jan. 29 after the company issued weak 2026 EPS guidance of $11.30 - $11.50, well below the consensus estimate. Investor sentiment was further pressured by Q4 2025 revenue of $5.6 billion, which missed expectations, partly due to delayed contract awards linked to a government shutdown. Additionally, profitability concerns weighed on the stock as net income dropped to about $299 million (from $453 million a year earlier) and operating margin declined to 7% from 10.3%, reflecting higher costs and weaker segment performance.