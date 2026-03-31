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L3Harris Technologies' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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L3Harris Technologies Inc logo and cash-by Ascannio via Shutterstock
L3Harris Technologies Inc logo and cash-by Ascannio via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $63.5 billion, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) is a global provider of mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers, operating across space, communications, and missile systems. The company delivers advanced capabilities through its three segments: Space & Mission Systems; Communications & Spectrum Dominance; and Missile Solutions, supporting defense, intelligence, and public safety operations worldwide.

The Melbourne, Florida-based company is scheduled to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast LHX to post an adjusted EPS of $2.57, a rise of 6.6% from $2.41 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to report an adjusted EPS of $11.50, up 7.2% from $10.73 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 17.7% year-over-year to $13.54 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of L3Harris Technologies have surged nearly 66% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.8% increase over the same period.

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Shares of L3Harris Technologies fell 1.2% on Jan. 29 after the company issued weak 2026 EPS guidance of $11.30 - $11.50, well below the consensus estimate. Investor sentiment was further pressured by Q4 2025 revenue of $5.6 billion, which missed expectations, partly due to delayed contract awards linked to a government shutdown. Additionally, profitability concerns weighed on the stock as net income dropped to about $299 million (from $453 million a year earlier) and operating margin declined to 7% from 10.3%, reflecting higher costs and weaker segment performance.

However, analysts' consensus view on LHX stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend "Strong Buy" and six suggest "Hold." The average analyst price target of $389.37 is a premium of nearly 14% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 158.68 +2.07 +1.32%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,448.36 +104.64 +1.65%
S&P 500 Index
LHX 343.58 +3.65 +1.07%
L3Harris Technologies Inc

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