Wheat Trading with Weakness on Monday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock
Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock

Wheat is showing mostly lower trade in the winter wheat contracts, with spring wheat slightly higher. The wheat complex fell lower on Friday, with contracts down across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 5 to 6 cents lower on Friday, as March was 8 ¼ cents in the red on the week. Open interest was down 8,052 contracts on Friday. KC HRW futures were down 7 to 8 cents in most contracts, as March slipped 13 ½ cents last week. OI was down 6,401 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was steady to 2 cents lower, as March was down 8 ¼ cents on the week.

Export Sales data has wheat export commitments at 21.974 MMT, a 17% improvement from last year for the same week. That is now 90% of USDA’s forecast and slightly behind the 91% average pace. 

USDA will release updated WASDE data on Tuesday, with a Bloomberg survey showing analysts at an average of 918 mbu for US wheat stocks, down 8 mbu from January if realized. 

CFTC data showed a total of 12,988 contracts cut from the spec fund CBT wheat net short position in the week ending on 2/3, with the net short at 81,755 contracts. In KC wheat, managed money showed another 1,485 contracts trimmed from the net short position at 8,844 contracts.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.29 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.39, down 5 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.31 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.43 1/2, down 7 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.70, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.83 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent


