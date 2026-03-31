Allegion's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $12.3 billion , Allegion plc ( ALLE ) is a global provider of security products and solutions, operating through its Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. The company offers a wide range of door hardware, electronic access control systems, and security software, serving commercial, institutional, and residential markets worldwide.

The Dublin, Ireland-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project Allegion to report an adjusted EPS of $1.88 , a 1.1% rise from $1.86 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the security device maker to report adjusted EPS of $8.76, up 7.6% from $8.14 in fiscal 2025 .

Over the past 52 weeks, Allegion has increased 11.4% , underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.7% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 20.3% gain over the same period.

Shares of Allegion plunged 9.4% on Feb. 17 as investors reacted to a cautious outlook , especially expectations of continued weakness in U.S. residential markets after high single-digit declines, despite total Q4 2025 revenue growth of 9.3% to $1.03 billion. Although the company guided 2026 adjusted EPS at $8.70-$8.90 and projected total revenue growth of 5%–7%, the outlook pointed to modest organic growth of 2% - 4% and a heavier reliance on pricing over volume.

Concerns were further amplified by ongoing volume declines in residential and international segments, softer demand trends, and questions around capital allocation after about $630 million in M&A spending in 2025.