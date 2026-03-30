Soybeans Pull Back to Steady into Monday’s Close

Soybeans saw weakness late on Monday as front months came back to close with fractionally mixed action. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 3/4 cent at $10.87 3/4. Soymeal futures were down 40 cents to up 70 cents, with Soy Oil futures 52 to 106 points higher.

Export Inspections data showed soybeans at 586,427 MT (21.43 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on March 26. That was down 28.3% from last week, and 47.4% below the same week last year. China was the top destination of 270,424 MT, with 80,716 MT to Indonesia and 53,245 MT to Egypt. Marketing year shipments have totaled 29.182 MMT (1.072 bbu), which is down 27% yr/yr.

NASS March Intentions data will be out on Tuesday, with traders looking for 85.55 million acres of soybeans planted this spring. That would be up 4.33 million acres if realized. March 1 soybean stocks are estimated at 2.067 billion bushels ahead of the Grain Stocks report, which is up 158 mbu from a year ago if realized.

AgRural estimates Brazil’s soybean crop at 75% harvested as of Thursday, with the crop now pegged at 178.4 MMT, up just 0.4 MMT from the previous number.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.59 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash was $10.87 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.75, down 1/4 cent,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.44, unch,