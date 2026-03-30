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What to Expect From CME Group's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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CME Group Inc Chicago office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
CME Group Inc Chicago office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

CME Group Inc. (CME), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts. Valued at $105.4 billion by market cap, the company offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, and more. It facilitates trading on its trading floors, electronic platform, and through privately negotiated transactions that it clears. The leading derivatives marketplace is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 22. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CME to report a profit of $3 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.1% from $2.80 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect CME to report EPS of $11.90, up 6.3% from $11.20 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.4% year over year to $12.54 in fiscal 2027. 

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CME stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 12.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF4.7% losses over the same time frame.

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CME's strong performance is driven by broad-based growth across asset classes and increased retail participation, with key drivers including increased activity in interest rates, energy, metals, agriculture, and crypto products. The company is focused on launching new initiatives like securities clearing, 24/7 crypto trading, and additional crypto futures, while maintaining cost discipline and driving innovation.

On Feb. 4, CME shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.77 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.75. The company’s revenue was $1.7 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.6 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CME stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” six give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” CME’s average analyst price target is $312.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 47.81 -1.24 -2.53%
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$SPX 6,368.85 -108.31 -1.67%
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CME 293.78 -3.80 -1.28%
CME Group Inc

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